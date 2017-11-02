Rains resume in Chennai after brief respite; more in store

Chennai: A couple crosses the waterlogged service road near the Marina beach during heavy downpour due to the onset of Northeast monsoon in Chennai on Monday. PTI Photo (PTI10_30_2017_000104B) Chennai: A couple crosses the waterlogged service road near the Marina beach during heavy downpour due to the onset of Northeast monsoon in Chennai on Monday. PTI Photo (PTI10_30_2017_000104B)

Bright sunshine in many parts of the city and its neighbourhood on Thursday morning gave way to dark clouds by the afternoon, with rains resuming in several areas in Chennai after a lull. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami took stock of the rain situation, a day after two children were electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire submerged in water, in Kodungaiyur locality. While the sun had come out in the morning in Chennai and neighbouring Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts, by afternoon rain clouds had gathered in many parts.

Sharp showers resumed in parts of Chennai like Kodambakkam, Perambur, Guindy, Ennore and T Nagar, besides nearby areas such as Avadi and Tambaram. Palaniswami held discussions with his cabinet colleagues including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and senior government officials. “Honourable CM of TN taking stock of situation arising out of #rains (and) giving instructions to Ministers and officers,” a tweet from the official handle of Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Agency said.

The meeting came amid reports of downpour in many parts of the southern state, including Nagapattinam, where the monsoon fury has not only inundated low-lying areas, but also affected standing crops. Vaitheeswarankoil and Sirkazhi in the district have also been battered by heavy rains. With the northeast monsoon remaining active over the state, the MeT has forecast more rains for the next two days.

“A low pressure has formed over the southwest Bay of Sri Lanka coast. During the last 24 hours, fairly widespread rainfall occurred over Tamil Nadu,” S Balachandran, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said. In the next two days, moderate rainfall is expected in many places in south Tamil Nadu and a few areas in the north coastal parts of the state, he told reporters. Heavy rainfall is also expected at one or two places over south Tamil Nadu and Cauvery delta districts, Balachandran said, advising fishermen in the coastal areas of the regions to be “cautious”.

As far as Chennai is concerned, some light spells of rain are expected in the next two days, he said. The relentless rain in and around Chennai also resulted in an increase in the storage levels of reservoirs supplying drinking water to the city. The combined storage of four reservoirs feeding Chennai– Poondi, Cholavaram, Red Hills and Chembarambakkam–stood at 1,925 mcft (million cubic feet), as against the full combined capacity of 11,057 mcft, data by the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board said.

The combined storage on November 2, 2016, stood at 1,270 mcft, it said. The storage is likely to go up following the forecast of more rain, and with the ongoing north-east monsoon scheduled to last till December. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar today condoled the death of two children who were electrocuted at Kodungaiyur on Wednesday. He expressed his condolences to the families of Yuvasri and Bhavana, who died after coming in contact with a live wire submerged in stagnant water.

The minister told reporters that the government would not tolerate any “laxity” on such issues and pointed out that eight officials of TANGEDCO (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited) had been suspended in connection with the incident.

