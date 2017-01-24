Tamil Nadu protests a rallying point for many issues

THE ARREST of 200 youths on the night of January 17 at Alanganallur village near Madurai led to the massive uprising of youths, demanding their right to hold Jallikattu, which began the following morning.

Exactly a week later, police crackdown on protesters at Alanganallur, and Chennai, the epicentre of the six-day protest, came soon before the Bill was passed and the protest was called off. In between, the state saw one of its biggest agitations in recent times — led by youths and students but no one in particular, involving lakhs, and a rallying point for many issues.

“The police and government patiently watched the peaceful protest for six days. But Monday’s police action against protesters (in Chennai) is seen as having the potential to backfire for both the government and the AIADMK,” said P Ramajayam, political analyst with the Centre for Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy, Trichy.

Satheesh Kumar, chef at a five-star hotel in Chennai who slept on Marina beach for six nights, said that beyond Jallikattu, the “larger mistrust of rulers and their promises” was the trigger for the protest. People joined the protests “because we all wanted to ventilate pent-up anger, suffocation and frustration”.

Ramajayam said: “The cause of Jallikattu was easier for them (protesters) to embrace and hit the streets, as they could not express their dissent on corruption or impacts of privatisation or even demonetisation.”

Centre monitors situation

New Delhi: The Centre Monday said the situation in Tamil Nadu was being monitored, and that the state government has so far not requested for central armed police forces. ENS