Edappadi Palaniswamy would not have become Tamil Nadu CM, if there was secret ballot: DMK leader Stalin

Chennai: DMK working president M K Stalin arrives along with his party MLAs at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat in Chennai. (PTI Photo) Chennai: DMK working president M K Stalin arrives along with his party MLAs at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

Amid the ongoing political drama in Tamil Nadu, DMK working president MK Stalin on Monday claimed that Edappadi Palaniswamy would not have become the Chief Minister had the voting took place via a secret ballot in the assembly. “Edappadi Palaniswamy would not have become CM, if there was a secret ballot in Tamil Nadu assembly,” news agency ANI quoted Stalin as saying.

Raising his doubts over the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the leader of the opposition said, “There was no official announcement of Jayalalithaa’s death, for Annadurai and MGR there were statements but not her; its confusing.”

Earlier in the day, DMK had moved the Madras High Court seeking to declare Saturday’s vote of confidence in the Tamil Nadu Assembly null and void.

Palaniswami had won the trust vote 122-11 in the 234-member assembly after DMK legislators were evicted amid stormy scenes in which mikes were uprooted, chairs toppled and sheets of papers torn. Opposition MLAs demand of holding a secret vote was rejected by Speaker P Dhanapal as the voting took place only after two adjournments.

Palaniswami was sworn in as the CM on Thursday after AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala, who was engaged in a power tussle with former CM O Panneerselvam for the position, was convicted by the Supreme Court in disproportionate assets case and sentenced to four years in prison.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd