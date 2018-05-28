Tamil Nadu passes order for permanent closure of Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin

Violence broke out on May 22 during protests demanding the closure of the factory over pollution concerns and police opened fire, resulting in the death of 13 people. (File) Violence broke out on May 22 during protests demanding the closure of the factory over pollution concerns and police opened fire, resulting in the death of 13 people. (File)

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday asked the state Pollution Control Board to permanently seal the Sterlite copper plant in Tuticorin, a week after large-scale protests demanding the closure of the unit led to the death of 13 people in police firing. Chief Minister E Palaniswami said the decision was taken keeping in mind the sentiments of the people.

Last week, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court had stayed the expansion of the Sterlite Copper smelter plant in Tuticorin. In a notification released by principal secretary M Nasimuddin, the government directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to seal the unit and close the plant permanently.

On Monday, deputy CM O Panneerselvam also visited the injured in the violence and police firing on May 22 and asserted that the government would take resolute steps for the permanent closure of Vedanta group’s Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi. Describing the deaths of 13 people as an “incident of grief which melted the hearts of everyone,” Panneerselvam expressed his condolences to the kin of the dead and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The development comes as Tuticorin has started to pick up the pieces after the May 22 violence. On Sunday, Tamil Nadu authorities lifted prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC and internet facilities were restored. The district limped back to normalcy as hoteliers, restaurateurs and private bus operators commenced their services.

In a BSE filing, Vedanta said Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board on May 23 ordered disconnection of electricity supply and closure of its copper smelter plant at Tuticorin adding it was non-operational since March 27 this year. The power supply of the unit was also terminated on May 24. Taking note of the above facts, the government, in the notification, said it was the duty of the state to protect and improve the environment and to safeguard the forests and wildlife of the country.

The agitation against Sterlite Copper, which represents the copper unit of Vedanta Limited, escalated in February this year after the company announced the expansion of its unit in the coastal city of Thoothukudi (Tuticorin) in Tamil Nadu. The protesters, which included activists and villagers from Kumarattiyapuram village, have been opposing the plant for over two decades as the water in the area has been contaminated due to the plant’s operations. They claimed they were facing severe health problems due to the unit.

