Tamil Nadu crisis: O Panneerselvam, Stalin visit Secretariat

Amid the intense battle for power, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Monday arrived at the state Secretariat where he is expected to hold talks with senior officials. This is Panneerselvam’s first visit to the Secretariat after his resignation on February 5 and being asked by Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao to continue till alternative arrangements are made.

Panneerselvam, who has revolted against AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala and seeking to thwart her bid to become the Chief Minister, is scheduled to hold talks with officials on key issues. School Education Minister K Pandiarajan also accompanied him.

While disagreeing with a suggestion that the administration in the state has come to a standstill due to the ongoing political crisis, he had yesterday said he had been meeting officials everyday and that he would visit the secretariat today.

Incidentally, DMK Working President and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly M K Stalin also arrived at the secretariat ahead of Panneerselvam, sparking speculation about a possible meeting between them.

Panneerselvam, who has alleged that he was forced to resign, is maintaining that he would prove his majority in the floor of assembly.