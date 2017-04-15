Tamil Nadu: Palaniswami announces solatium to kin of 11 fishermen

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami. (Source: PTI photo/File) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami. (Source: PTI photo/File)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday condoled the death of 11 fishermen while fishing and announced a compensation of Rs one lakh each be given to the families. Palaniswami issued orders to release Rs 1 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as solatium to each of the family of the fishermen, an official press release said.

The 11 persons, who died on various occasions while fishing, include three fishermen hailing from Kanniyakumari district, two persons — one each from Tuticorin and Cuddalore district. Two fishermen hailing from Chidambaram, one each from Pudukottai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Thanjavur districts, the release added.

