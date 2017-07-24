Tamil Nadu: One dies of dengue; 6 others being treated

Representational purpose. Representational purpose.

One person has died of dengue in Cuddalore district and six others are being treated for the disease, health department officials said at Cuddalore on Monday. They said Arumugam (32) of Pothiramangalam village in the district died on Sunday after being admitted to the government hosptial at Thittakudi on July 21. Six others were first admitted to hospital in Neyveli from where they were referred to the governent hospital in Chennai, the sources said. They said health department officials are camping at thittakudi and conducting health camps in villages and conducting special awareness drives on prevention of dengue in the district.

Former health minister M R K Panneerselvam, an MLA representing kuringipadi constituency in cuddalore district, alleged that the state government had failed to control spread of dengue in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters, he said he had met the affected patients at Neyveli and Cuddalore hospitals and alleged that the government was not putting out the exact figures of those affected

He claimed that during the visit to the government hospital in cuddalore, he had noticed over 150 persons being treated for dengue and fever.

On July 9 A woman and her two-day old baby had died of dengue at the government hospital in Coimbatore.

Tamil Nadu government had stated on July 22 that it was acting on “war-footing” to tackle the spread of dengue fever in some parts of the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App