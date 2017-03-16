Tamil Nadu: O Panneerselvam camp lays claim to AIADMK symbol

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (PTI/File) Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (PTI/File)

WITH THE Election Commission (EC) announcing by-election to J Jayalalithaa’s R K Nagar constituency in Chennai, the O Panneerselvam camp on Wednesday rushed to the EC and staked claim to the election system of the AIADMK. The Panneerselvam camp is set to field its candidate against T T V Dinakaran, the AIADMK deputy general secretary and V K Sasikala’s nephew.

Panneerselvam, along with several leaders met Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi and told him that Sasikala’s appointment as the interim general secretary of the AIADMK was invalid as the rules of the AIADMK state that the “general secretary shall be elected by the primary members of all the party units of Tamil Nadu and the members of the party in other states…”

They told the EC that since Sasikala’s appointment was invalid and in the “extraordinary situation where the general secretary had passed way, the office-bearers who have been appointed by her previously should continue to function in their capacity and take on the party till a new general secretary is appointed”.

