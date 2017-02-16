Tamil Nadu New Cabinet: Here is Edappadi Palanisami’s full list of ministers and portfolios

Latest News
All the Cabinet Ministers under caretaker chief minister O Panneerselvam, barring education minister K Pandiarajan who switched loyalties, have been retained by Palanisami.

Published:February 16, 2017
Sasikala Natarajan loyalist Edappadi Palanisami and 30 other AIADMK MLAs, a majority of whom were Cabinet Ministers under caretaker chief minister O Panneerselvam, were administered oath as ministers by Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao. Palanisami retained all but one of those ministers who worked under Panneerselvam; education minister K Pandiarajan who switched loyalties. He has also retained a number of portfolios under Panneerselvam.

Here’s is the complete list of new ministers and their portfolios:

Edappadi K. Palanisami – Home, Finance, PWD, Irrigation, Highways, Public, Elections, Personnel
Dindigul Srinivasan – Forest
Sengottaiyan – School Education – He is the new minister. He is replacing MaFoi K. Pandiarajan.
O.S. Manian – Handlooms
Sellur Raju – Cooperation
C Vijaya Baskar – Health
D Jayakumar – Fisheries
M C Sampath – Industries
Karupannan – Environment
Thangamani – Electricity
Velumani – Municipal Administration
C.Ve Shanmugham – Law
K.P. Anbazhagan – Higher Education
Kamaraj – Food and Civil Supplies
V. Saroja – Social Welfare
K. Radhakrishnan – Housing and Urban Development
Duraikannu- Agriculture
Kadambur Raju – Information and Publicity
R.B. Udhayakumar – Revenue
Natarajan – Tourism
K.C. Veeramani – Commercial Taxes
K.T. Rajendra Balaji – Milk and Dairy Development
P.Benjamin – Rural Industries
Dr Nilofer Kafeel – Labour
M.R.Vijayabhaskar – Transport
Dr. M. Manikandan – Information Technology
V.M. Rajalakshmi – Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare
G. Baskaran – Khadi and Village Industries Board
Sevvoor S. Ramachandran – Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments
S.Valarmathi – Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare
P. Balakrishna Reddy – Animal Husbandry

