Tamil Nadu New Cabinet: Here is Edappadi Palanisami’s full list of ministers and portfolios

AIADMK senior leader and highways minister Edappadi K Palanisami. (Source: PTI) AIADMK senior leader and highways minister Edappadi K Palanisami. (Source: PTI)

Sasikala Natarajan loyalist Edappadi Palanisami and 30 other AIADMK MLAs, a majority of whom were Cabinet Ministers under caretaker chief minister O Panneerselvam, were administered oath as ministers by Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao. Palanisami retained all but one of those ministers who worked under Panneerselvam; education minister K Pandiarajan who switched loyalties. He has also retained a number of portfolios under Panneerselvam.

Here’s is the complete list of new ministers and their portfolios:

Edappadi K. Palanisami – Home, Finance, PWD, Irrigation, Highways, Public, Elections, Personnel

Dindigul Srinivasan – Forest

Sengottaiyan – School Education – He is the new minister. He is replacing MaFoi K. Pandiarajan.

O.S. Manian – Handlooms

Sellur Raju – Cooperation

C Vijaya Baskar – Health

D Jayakumar – Fisheries

M C Sampath – Industries

Karupannan – Environment

Thangamani – Electricity

Velumani – Municipal Administration

C.Ve Shanmugham – Law

K.P. Anbazhagan – Higher Education

Kamaraj – Food and Civil Supplies

V. Saroja – Social Welfare

K. Radhakrishnan – Housing and Urban Development

Duraikannu- Agriculture

Kadambur Raju – Information and Publicity

R.B. Udhayakumar – Revenue

Natarajan – Tourism

K.C. Veeramani – Commercial Taxes

K.T. Rajendra Balaji – Milk and Dairy Development

P.Benjamin – Rural Industries

Dr Nilofer Kafeel – Labour

M.R.Vijayabhaskar – Transport

Dr. M. Manikandan – Information Technology

V.M. Rajalakshmi – Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare

G. Baskaran – Khadi and Village Industries Board

Sevvoor S. Ramachandran – Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments

S.Valarmathi – Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare

P. Balakrishna Reddy – Animal Husbandry

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd