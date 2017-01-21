Tamil Nadu MP Anbumani Ramadoss seeks permanent solution on Jallikattu

Ramadoss also apprised the President about the unprecedented protests that are taking place in the state. (File photo) Ramadoss also apprised the President about the unprecedented protests that are taking place in the state. (File photo)

Lok Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss Saturday met President Pranab Mukherjee and sought a “permanent solution” for Jallikattu through a parliamentary amendment to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Meeting the President in Rashtrapati Bhavan, the MP from Dharmapuri constituency said emergency ordinance was just a temporary solution and it can be quashed by the Supreme Court anytime later.

“We want an assurance from the central government that it would amend the PCA Act in the upcoming session of parliament if the supreme court quashes the ordinance sometime later,” said Ramadoss, who is Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) youth wing president and son of party president S Ramadoss.

“I requested the President to look into the issue and provide a solution in favour of the interests of Tamil Nadu, its people and culture,” he said.

Besides, Ramadoss also apprised the President about the unprecedented protests that are taking place in the state.

“The President was happy to hear about the peaceful way in which the protests were happening. He was also sympathetic to the issue,” he said.

Pro-Jallikattu protests continued for the fifth day today across Tamil Nadu with the youth and students continuing to stay put at the venues, including Chennai’s Marina Beach, the epicentre of the state-wide stir.

Central government cleared draft ordinance on Jallikattu yesterday to allow Tamil Nadu government to promulgate it.