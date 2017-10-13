Tamil Nadu Minister says cow-dung can repel dengue mosquitoes

Sellur K Raju. (File photo) Sellur K Raju. (File photo)

Tamil Nadu Minister Sellur K Raju, whose participation in an experiment using thermocol to prevent water evaporation evoked ridicule, is facing flak again this time for suggesting use of cow-dung to control dengue causing mosquitoes.

Participating in a door to-door campaign to create awareness about dengue on Friday, Raju asked the people to sprinkle cow-dung mixed water in their front courtyards to prevent breeding of mosquitoes.

“Our forefathers used to sweep and sprinkle cow-dung water in front of homes to keep away mosquitoes. We are not following such practices now. You do the same (sprinkle cow-dung mixed water) neither mosquito nor dengue will come,” Raju, Minister for Cooperation, said.

Talking to reporters, the minister said dengue could be controlled easily with the cooperation of the people. The campaign has been launched at a time when the state has been witnessing a spike in dengue fever cases.

However, his remarks on cow-dung use drew flak on the social media with PMK leader Dr S Ramadoss suggesting Nobel prize for the minister. Taking a dig, Ramadoss tweeted: “…Nobel prize for science and medicine should be given to him (Raju) only.”

The Minister had earlier come under criticism for launching an experiment of state public works department to try and cut water loss due to evaporation in the Vaigai Dam by covering a small portion of it with thermocol sheets.

But the effort came a cropper with the sheets being swept away by strong winds. After criticism over social media, the Minister had then said the idea was not his, indicating it came from officials.

