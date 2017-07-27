At least 25 held for ransacking liquor outlet in Coimbatore

A group of 25 persons were arrested for ransacking a bar attached to a government-run liquor shop, behind the airport here, allegedly being operated without a valid licence, police said today. The protestors, including locals, college students and youths, were led by one “Colony” Prabhu, district secretary of Hindu Makkal Katchi.

The locals had been staging protests in the last few months, seeking closure of the outlet and were agitated after two more wine shops came up behind the airport, police said. Since their repeated pleas to district and police officials yielded no result, the group led by Prabhu entered the bar this afternoon and threw out the liquor bottles, they said.

On receipt of information, police rushed to the spot and took the protestors, including Prabhu into custody. Security was stepped up in the area, given its proximity to the airport.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App