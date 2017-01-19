As Jallikattu protests mount, PM Modi assures TN: ‘Matter before court, will back steps you take’

Tamil Nadu: Youngsters and students during a protest to lift the ban on Jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach in Chennai on Wednesday. PTI Photo by R Senthil Kumar Tamil Nadu: Youngsters and students during a protest to lift the ban on Jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach in Chennai on Wednesday. PTI Photo by R Senthil Kumar

With the protests against the Supreme Court’s ban on Jallikattu escalating in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, Chief Minister O Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought promulgation of an ordinance to nullify the apex court’s order. The Prime Minister, however, expressed his government’s inability to intervene, since the matter is “sub-judice”.

As the statewide protests continued for the third day on Thursday, Panneerselvam assured that his government would take steps to hold the traditional bull-taming sport, with the backing of the Centre. “We will soon take steps, with the backing of the Centre, for holding the sport. You will soon see (the steps). All is well that ends well. Wait, good will happen,” he told mediapersons after his meeting with Modi.

Modi is reported to have told Panneerselvam that while he understands and respect the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu, the government’s hands are tied since the matter is before the Supreme Court which is yet to give its final verdict. He, however, assured the Chief Minister of the Centre’s support.

The Chief Minister, who was scheduled to return to Chennai in the evening, has extended his stay in the Capital. “I am aware of the feelings of the people of Tamil Nadu on the issue,” Modi was quoted as saying by the Chief Minister. “While appreciating the cultural significance of Jallikattu, the Prime Minister observed that the matter is presently sub-judice… The Centre would be supportive of steps taken by the state government,” said the PMO.

New Delhi: Delhi Tamil Students & Youngsters shout slogan during a protest against People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and the ban on Jallikattu in New Delhi on Thursday.PTI Photo by Kamal Singh New Delhi: Delhi Tamil Students & Youngsters shout slogan during a protest against People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and the ban on Jallikattu in New Delhi on Thursday.PTI Photo by Kamal Singh

In a five-page memorandum to Modi, Panneerselvam said Jallikattu is “deeply ingrained” in the cultural tradition of Tamil Nadu “as a sport popular among warriors since the Sangam era and this 2000-year-old traditional sport finds mention in the ancient Tamil text Silapathigaram.” He said the sport is “intertwined with the religious and social cultural ethos of Tamil society.”

“It is inextricably linked to rural, agrarian customs and has religious significance, with families donating bulls to temples on fulfillment of vows. Jallitakattu also addresses the cause of conservation for native germplasm, since bulls with excellent physical attributes are reared. Further, bulls are not harmed or physically tortured during Jallikattu,” he said.

Madurai: Youngsters stage a protest condemning the ban on Jallikattu at Tamukkam in Madurai on Wednesday. PTI Photo (PTI1_18_2017_000238A) Madurai: Youngsters stage a protest condemning the ban on Jallikattu at Tamukkam in Madurai on Wednesday. PTI Photo (PTI1_18_2017_000238A)

He said the Supreme Court ban “has caused widespread resentment and general disappointment” among the people of Tamil Nadu. “There is a huge groundswell of sentiment and emotion all over Tamil Nadu demanding that Jallikattu must be permitted to be conducted… the Government of India should consider promulgating an ordinance immediately to remove the legal impediments to the conduct of Jallikattu so that it can be held during this Pongal festival season,” he said.

Youngstres and students during a protest to lift the ban on Jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach in Chennai on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) Youngstres and students during a protest to lift the ban on Jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach in Chennai on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

While Panneerselvam met Modi, PMK leader and former union minister Anbumani Ramadoss staged a protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence. The Lok Sabha MP said he was not granted an appointment by the Prime Minister. He asked the Centre to promulgate an ordinance to “avoid law and order issues” in the state.