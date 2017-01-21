TN Governor Vidyasagar Rao promulgates ordinance to conduct Jallikattu

Tamil Nadu’s age-old bull-taming sport Jallikattu. Tamil Nadu’s age-old bull-taming sport Jallikattu.

Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao on Saturday promulgated the ordinance for conducting the state’s age-old bull-taming sport Jallikattu after a three-year ban. Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, in the meantime, ha said the spor will be held across Tamil Nadu tomorrow. He is also likely to inaugurate the sport at Alanganallur at 10 am on Sunday, as reported by news agency ANI. State ministers will inaugurate the sport in their respective districts tomorrow at 11 am. The bill to replace today’s ordinance on Jallikattu will be tabled in State Assembly on January 23 when the first Assembly session begins.

Jallikattu is a traditional event held in Tamil Nadu as part of Pongal celebrations. However, the apex court banned it in 2014, taking into consideration the safety of people and animals involved in the sport.

