Jallikattu protests: AIADMK MPs to meet Rajnath Singh tomorrow

Chief Minister Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today with the latter saying the matter was sub-judice while assuring that the Centre would back the state in its efforts to hold the sport.

Ruling AIADMK MPs will meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh tomorrow seeking the Centre’s help to allow conduct of jallikattu, over which protests are raging across Tamil Nadu. All the 49 party MPs, including 37 from Lok Sabha, would call on Singh at 12 pm tomorrow tentatively. “We will seek the central government’s help to conduct jallikattu, this is an emotional issue for our people,” an AIADMK leader said. He said, “We are examining the issue (the legal aspects of it) and all steps are being taken (to conduct jallikattu).”

He, however, declined to elaborate as to what will be the points of discussion or the area of support the MPs will be seeking from Centre in their meeting with the Home Minister on jallikattu. Chief Minister Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today with the latter saying the matter was sub-judice while assuring that the Centre would back the state in its efforts to hold the sport.