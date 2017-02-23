Tamil Nadu Intelligence chief S Davidson Devasirvatham transferred again

Barely 10 days after being reappointed as Tamil Nadu Intelligence chief, was today transferred out of the post. “S Davidson Devasirvatham IPS, Inspector General of Police, Intelligence, Chennai is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, Welfare, Chennai, in the existing vacancy,” a note from Principal Home Secretary Apurva Verma said.

Devasirvatham was posted as IG (Intelligence) on February 12 in the midst of a political stalemate in Tamil Nadu following the internal feud in ruling AIADMK, more than a year after he was shunted out from the post by the state government.

He was IG (Welfare) when being transferred on February 12 and replaced then Intelligence chief K N Sathiyamurthy.

Devasirvatham’s reappointment as Intelligence chief came at the time of the feud between AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala and expelled leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.