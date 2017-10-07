Tamil Nadu hikes theatre ticket prices by 25 per cent; to cost Rs 160

As per a government order, it was decided to raise the price of film tickets by 25 per cent following representations by various film industry associations. As per a government order, it was decided to raise the price of film tickets by 25 per cent following representations by various film industry associations.

The Tamil Nadu government today issued orders to hike theatre ticket prices by 25 per cent against the backdrop of the film industry bodies not releasing any new movies to protest the levy of 10 per cent local body tax in the state. As per a government order, it was decided to raise the price of film tickets by 25 per cent following representations by various film industry associations.

The maximum ticket price in multiplexes and air-conditioned theatres in Chennai would now be Rs 160 while the minimum will be Rs 50. The new ticket prices come into effect from October 9. The government had formed a high level committee to examine the film fraternity’s issues following their indefinite stir in July against the implementation of the goods and service tax.

In July, ticket prices were revised from the base price of Rs 120 and one ticket cost Rs 153 inclusive of 28 per cent GST. An additional Rs 30 was charged as convenience fee if tickets were booked through the internet taking the total price of one ticket to Rs 183.50. For those tickets that were priced at Rs 100 or less, the GST was fixed at 18 per cent. The strike was later withdrawn.

However, the Tamil Film Producers Council and exhibitors recently decided not to release any movies from October 6 to protest implementation of 10 per cent local body tax on top of the 28 per cent GST. Following this, seven new movies were not released yesterday. The industry bodies have demanded that the 10 per cent tax introduced last month, be scrapped.

As per the recommendations of the committee, the government hiked the ticket prices by 25 per cent over the existing base price, the government order said. For multiplex and air-conditioned theatres in Chennai, the maximum ticket price would be Rs 160 while minimum Rs 50. For non-ac theatres, a maximum of Rs 120 per ticket will be charged and minimum of Rs 40, it said. For multiplexes and ac theatres that are located outside Chennai city, the maximum price will be Rs 140 while minimum will be Rs 50.

For non-ac theatres, the maximum ticket price would be Rs 100 and minimum Rs 30. For those ac theatres operating under municipal corporations, the maximum ticket price will be Rs 50 while minimum Rs 10; non-ac (Rs 30 and minimum Rs 7). The maximum ticket price in ac theatres in municipalities will be Rs 40; minimum Rs 30; non ac theatres (maximum Rs 30, minimum Rs four; town panchayats ac theatres (maximum Rs 25; minimum Rs 15); non ac theatres (maximum Rs 25; minimum Rs 4)

Theatres operating under village panchayats will charge a maximum of Rs 15 per ticket in ac theatres while it will be minimum of Rs 7; non-ac theatre (Rs ten maximum; minimum Rs 4), the order said. According to the government order, the committee comprises additional chief secretaries and secretaries of various departments besides members of the Film Producers Council and Tamil Film Chamber of Commerce.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App