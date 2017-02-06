Tamil Nadu Governor accepts Panneerselvam’s resignation

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, O Panneerselvam (File Photo) Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, O Panneerselvam (File Photo)

Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao, on Monday, accepted the resignation of Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and his council of ministers. “I request you and present Council of Ministers to function until alternative arrangements are made,” read the letter issued by Raj Bhavan on Monday.

Panneerselvam, who was anointed the state CM after the death of J Jayalalithaa on December 5, tendered his resignation on February 5 citing ‘personal reason’ for the decision. With his decision to step down, Panneerselvam paved way for VK Sasikala, a close aide of Jayalalithaa who was made AIADMK General Secretary after her death, to take over as the next CM of the state.

“Due to my personal reasons, I am tendering my resignation from the post of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Kindly accept my resignation and relieve the Council of Ministers of Tamil Nadu appointed by me on December 6, 2016,” he had said in a letter addressed to Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao. Panneerselvam also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vidyasagar Rao for their cooperation.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will announce its verdict in Jayalalithaa’s disproportionate assets case within a week which also involves Sasikala as an accused. If convicted, Sasikala might not be able to continue as the Tamil Nadu CM for long. Also, after taking over, Sasikala will have to contest and win election in six months from any seat in the state to continue as CM.

