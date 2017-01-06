Tamil Nadu govt urges Centre to issue memorial coins, postal stamp for MGR

Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam. (File Photo) Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam. (File Photo)

The Tamil Nadu government has urged the Centre to issue a commemorative coin and special postal stamp on the birth centenary of former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, saying it would be a “fitting tribute” to the Bharat Ratna recipient on the occasion. Chief Minister O Panneerselvam in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hailed the AIADMK founder as an “inspirational figure” who is remembered for his “magnanimity, generosity, commanding leadership and determination to fight for the legitimate rights of the states”.

“On the occasion of Puratchi Thalaivar (Revolutionary Leader) Dr MGR’s birth centenary, it would be a fitting tribute to a great leader, an inspiring icon, who is eternally embedded in the hearts of the people of Tamil Nadu, to issue a commemorative coin and a special postal stamp,” he said. The letter, written to Modi yesterday, was released by the state government today. The Chief Minister also said that issuing of the coin and special postal stamp would be welcomed and greatly appreciated by all sections of people in Tamil Nadu, elsewhere in the country and across the globe.

“I would be grateful if an expeditious decision is taken and the announcement of the issue of the commemorative coin and special postal stamp could be made to coincide with the commencement of the birth centenary celebrations” of Ramachandran on January 17, 2017, he said. Panneerselvam told Modi that he has directed the state Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan to immediately send required details as per the Centre’s guidelines for issue of commemorative coins and special postal stamps.

He said Ramachandran was “one of the most illustrious, charismatic and popular chief minister of the state,” remembered for having launched several innovative welfare programmes, which, Panneerselvam said, “have become model schemes implemented throughout the country.” Ramachandran “laid the foundation for the rapid socio-economic growth of Tamil Nadu in the last three decades.

“The Government of India honoured Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR with the highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna Award, for his unparallelled public service,” he added.