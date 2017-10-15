Tamil Nadu govt to start IAS academies in all 32 districts

Tamil Nadu government would soon set up coaching academies for civil services aspirants in all districts, state Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said Sunday. “To help those appearing for IAS/IPS examinations, the state education department will soon start coaching academies in all the 32 districts,” he said.

The academies would benefit poor and middle class youths in their bid to clear the exam and get good ranks, he added. The Minister was speaking at a function at nearby Thindal village where he distributed over Rs 10.50 lakh worth pooja articles to 420 temples under the administration of the state Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment department.

The Minister also said steps were being taken for repairing damaged school buildings and constructing new class rooms across the state.

