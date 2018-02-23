Tamil Nadu govt launches clinic offering breast reconstruction surgery for free

Health officials said the move was to ensure that the underprivileged women get access to such beauty surgeries. (Representational) Health officials said the move was to ensure that the underprivileged women get access to such beauty surgeries. (Representational)

Tamil Nadu health department on Wednesday launched a free clinic for cosmetic surgery at Chennai’s Stanley Medical College and Hospital. While the hospital had reportedly been doing breast reconstruction surgeries for cancer victims, they are now extending services to those who wish to alter their breast size.

Health officials said the move was to ensure that the underprivileged women get access to such beauty surgeries. “Nearly 80 per cent of breast cancer patients in the country undergo mastectomy while the remaining undergo breast conservation surgeries with poor cosmetic results,” Dr C B Koppiker told The Indian Express last year.

Apart from providing breast implants, the clinic will also allow cleft lip surgeries for children, hand transplant and treat other serious injuries. The move also invited criticism from certain quarters as the government was accused of spending funds on cosmetic surgeries instead of using it for life-saving treatment.

