Tamil Nadu govt signs agreement with BBNL to implement ‘BharatNet’

Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday entered into an agreement with Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL) for implementing Centre’s rural internet connectivity programme, ‘BharatNet.’

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was ‘exchanged’ between the state government and BBNL in the presence of Chief Minister K Palaniswami in Chennai, an official release said.

Additional Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications,N Sivasailam, BBNL Director (Operations) BK Mittal and Tamil Nadu Principal IT Secretary TK Ramachandran were also present.

Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had in September 2015 announced that her government would implement BharatNet in Tamil Nadu, connecting 12,524 village panchayats to provide various government services through internet.

She had also announced setting up the Tamil Nadu FibreNet Corporation for implementing the Centre’s rural broadband connectivity scheme aimed at benefiting about 2.5 lakh village panchayats across the country.

She had then said that Centre had okayed her proposal to implement BharatNet in the state.

The release also mentioned that efforts were underway for the creation of Tamil Nadu FibreNet Corporation, with a government order having been issued last year for this purpose.

A sum of Rs 50 lakh has been allocated as the state’s share capital for this purpose and work for registering it was on, it added.

Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation (TACTV) was in the process of preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the BharatNet’s implementation in Tamil Nadu.

The scheme will enable implementation of Jayalalithaa’s “dream” of providing internet connectivity to every household in Tamil Nadu, the release said.

