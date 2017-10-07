Tamil Nadu govt should take steps to contain dengue on war footing: BJP

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Stating that the measures adopted by the Tamil Nadu Government to check the spread of dengue were not adequate, BJP state unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday said it should immediately seek the assistance of the Centre to address the issue.

Tamil Nadu being one of the three states seriously affected by the sudden attack of dengue, already taking toll of a huge number, measures should be taken on war footing to prevent its spreading, Tamilisai told reporters.

When asked about AIADMK general secretary, V K Sasikala being released on parole, she said that this would not have any impact on the political situation in the State.

On the reported closure of Government press in the city, she said that she was with the workers, as no persons should lose jobs.

There should be a thorough probe in the incidents, where some persons from the city having links with terror outfit ISIS, Tamilisai said.

