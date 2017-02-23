Tamil Nadu govt revives water resource management with role of public

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami (File Photo) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami (File Photo)

Tamil Nadu government on Thursday decided to revive a traditional participatory water resource management involving the public as it faced an unprecedented drought and a looming water crisis. This was part of the state government’s long-term plans toward effective management and conservation of water resources, an official release said.

A panel of retired state government engineers will also be formed to coordinate with experts and volunteers and as part of its water management policies, the government has decided to ‘infuse fresh life’ into the system of ‘kudimaramathu.’

‘Kudimaramathu’ is a practice where people contribute a percentage of capital or physical labour in managing water resources and this was in vogue a long time ago, it said. Chief Minister K Palaniswami held a meeting with his senior cabinet colleagues and officials to discuss this matter on Thursday, it said. Accordingly, various works under ‘kudimaramathu,’ including rejuvenation of canals, lakes and water channels and strengthening of shutters will be taken up, the release said.

Works estimated at less than Rs 10 lakh will be directly taken up by, among others, various farmers’ associations and will be monitored by Public Works Department, it said. As much as 10 percent of the estimate cost will be borne by the associations in terms of capital or labour. Works in excess of Rs 10 lakh estimate will undergo the usual tender procedure, it added.

A total of 1,519 works at an estimated Rs 100 crore will be taken up across 30 districts under ‘kudimaramathu’ and since most of them were estimated to be under Rs 10 lakh they will be initiated simultaneously on a single day as a “people’s movement,” it said. Palaniswami will launch the scheme in the first week of next month. Following the deficit north east monsoon, the state has already been declared ‘drought-hit’ and various schemes put in place to address possible drinking water shortage.