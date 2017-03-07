Tamil Nadu govt releases Jayalalithaa’s medical reports

(Express Archive Photo by Nirmal Harindran) (Express Archive Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday released reports from Apollo Hospitals and AIIMS on the treatment given to late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in a bid to clear doubts and dispel rumours surrounding her death. AIIMS handed over to the state government a detailed report analysing Jayalalithaa’s health condition, as observed by experts from the institute during their five visits to Chennai.

The report was submitted following a formal request from the state government on Sunday, after doubts were raised from various quarters over Jayalalithaa’s death on December 5, 2016. According to the release, Jayalalithaa (68) had diabetes mellitus for the past 20 years apart from hypertension, asthma/bronchitis, hypothyroidism and irritable bowel syndrome.

It said that before her admission to Apollo on September 22, she had “fever for last about seven days which was diagnosed as urinary tract infection and treated with oral antibiotics… Her diabetes was also uncontrolled with random blood sugar around 400 mg/dl”.

The 12-page report details the chain of events since her admission on September 22 night. The report did not record any major improvements the second day, but said that Jayalalithaa did interact with family members and government officials. In the final hours before her death on December 5, 2016, the treatment summary said that Jayalalithaa was placed back on a tracheostomy mask on December 4. “She had an episode of vomiting after her breakfast. About 4.20 pm, while watching television, she complained of worsening breathlessness,” the report said.