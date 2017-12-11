Tamil Nadu govt announces assistance for cyclone-hit horticulturists

The government will provide a subsidy of Rs 50,000 towards rubber plantation, which will be taken up along with banana or pineapple as a short-term crop raised along with long-term rubber crop. The government will provide a subsidy of Rs 50,000 towards rubber plantation, which will be taken up along with banana or pineapple as a short-term crop raised along with long-term rubber crop.

The Tamil Nadu government today announced ‘livelihood assistance’ ranging from Rs 48,500 to Rs 63,500 per hectare for horticulture farmers of cyclone Ockhi-battered Kanyakumari district. The cyclone, which hit the district on November 30, had damaged a total of 3,623 hectares of horticulture crops, mainly affecting 1,900 hectares of banana plantation crops, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said.

Presently, input subsidy for banana plantations that has suffered 33 per cent damage is fixed at Rs 13,500 per hectare, he said adding he has directed that a ‘livelihood assistance’ scheme be implemented for farmers involved in this crop with higher allocation. Accordingly, input subsidy covering banana saplings, fertilisers and others will be provided at Rs 35,000 per hectare under normal cultivation method and Rs 50,000 for tissue plantation method, he said in a statement.

The benefits for farmers will range from Rs 48,500 to Rs 63,500 per hectare under different cultivation methods and depending upon duration, he added. Further, he extended a similar assistance for rubber farmers. The government will provide a subsidy of Rs 50,000 towards rubber plantation, which will be taken up along with banana or pineapple as a short-term crop raised along with long-term rubber crop.

The Chief Minister also announced input subsidy of Rs 28,000 per hectare for cultivation of clove. Clove plantation to the extent of 43 hectares was damaged due to the cyclone, he added. Palaniswami said he has directed “due relief” from the state disaster relief fund towards damage suffered by farmers of other horticultural crops such as pepper and jackfruit.

