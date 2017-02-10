Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao appears to be waiting for SC judgement on Sasikala case

Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao. (File photo) Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao. (File photo)

Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao is understood to have made it clear that he will await the judgement of the Supreme Court in disproportionate assets case against AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala before taking any decision on the issue of Chief Ministership, TV channels reported tonight. The channels, quoting a report purportedly sent by the Governor to the Centre, said Rao has been consulting legal luminaries in the wake of the “unique” situation.

In the purported report, he is believed to have cited various provisions of the Constitution and the Supreme Court’s verdict to suggest that he would wait for a clear picture to emerge before taking any decision.

The Governor is believed to have said that in view of the impending judgement of the Supreme Court there is an uncertainty about Sasikala’s qualification to become an MLA and hence the Chief Minister, the channels said citing the purported report.

The government of Karnataka had recently made an urgent mention before the Supreme Court, saying “we are concerned about the judgement” which was reserved on June 6,2016. The Apex court had then reportedly asked the Senior Counsel of Karnataka government to wait for just another week.

The purported report also said that the Governor was of the view that there is no power vacuum in the state since incumbent Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has been asked to continue consequent to his resignation until alternative arrangements are made.