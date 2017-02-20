Tamil Nadu Governor seeks report on Assembly incidents during trust vote

Chennai: Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami being presenting a floral bouquet by Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao after he taking the oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu during the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday. PTI Photo R Senthil Kumar Chennai: Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami being presenting a floral bouquet by Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao after he taking the oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu during the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday. PTI Photo R Senthil Kumar

Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao has sought a report from the Assembly Secretary on the unsavoury incidents witnessed in the House when Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami won a trust vote. Rao has sought “a factual report,” on the entire proceedings from the time the House assembled at 11 am on February 18 and till it was adjourned sine die at 3.27 pm, sources told PTI.

The report shall be complete with all documentary and videographic evidence, it has been indicated by the Governor, they said. Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretary A M P Jamaludeen has been asked to submit the report. Rao’s seeking of report comes against the background of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly M K Stalin, and dissident AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam’s demand that the trust vote be nullified.

Rao will be releasing a brochure on the key events in Tamil Nadu beginning with late Jayalalithaa’s hospitalisation on September 22, 2016 till he invited Palaniswami to form the government, sources said. They said Rao was constrained to take up the initiative in view of doubts being expressed about Jayalalithaa’s passing away in some quarters and claims over alleged delay in taking steps for forming a new government after Panneerselvam had resigned on February 5.

Yesterday, Palaniswami won the trust vote by a 122-11 margin after the eviction of DMK members and and walkout by its allies, amid stormy scenes during which mikes were uprooted, chairs toppled and sheets of papers torn and hurled around. Immediately after the eviction of DMK, Stalin had met the Governor and urged him to postpone the trust vote.