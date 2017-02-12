Tamil Nadu Governor has to take right decision under constitutional framework

Latest News
By: PTI | Coimbatore | Published:February 12, 2017 6:20 pm
Former Tamil Nadu Governor K Rosaiah on Sunday said the present incumbent Ch Vidyasagar Rao has to take the right decision under the Constitutional framework, to solve the present imbroglio in the state.

“The Governor has to take the right decision under the constitutional framework,” he said. He was replying to queries by reporters on the current political turmoil in Tamil Nadu.

However, Rosaiah, who was here to attend a private function, declined to comment on reports that over 100 AIADMK MLAs were being held ‘captive’ in a resort.

