Tamil Nadu Governor, Chief Minister greet workers on eve of May day

Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday extended their May Day greetings.

“The celebrations of Labour day is to reaffirm our faith, respect and honour the working class who have put in collective efforts to set the wheels of progress in motion,” Rao said in a Raj Bhavan statement.

In the new era of modernisation, the working style has undergone “dramatic changes,” and employees and companies have become global and diverse than ever before, he said.

“Let us resolve to promote a safe, competitive and healthy environment, ensure security and contribute for further betterment of the working community and their families,” he said, extending his ‘May Day’ greetings.

Palaniswami recalled that the day was celebrated to remind that the “world is because of labourers and for the labourers.”

He wished for prosperity and all round welfare of the working classs, saying “they are tirelessly working for the country’s growth.”

TNCC President Su Thirunavukkarasar, CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan, DMDK founder Vijayakanth, MDMK leader Vaiko and PMK’s S Ramadoss also extended their May Day greetings.

