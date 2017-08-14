Tamil Nadu Governor, Chief Minister greet people on the eve of Independence Day

The Governor called for promoting patriotic fervor and carrying forward “our rich culture and tradition, develop a national outlook and commitment to attain excellence in all spheres to make our nation a global leader.” (File) The Governor called for promoting patriotic fervor and carrying forward “our rich culture and tradition, develop a national outlook and commitment to attain excellence in all spheres to make our nation a global leader.” (File)

Tamil Nadu Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao and Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday extended their independence day greetings to the people of the state. “Let us salute our freedom fighters and the valiant soldiers for their courage, bravery and sacrifice for our nation’s freedom. The land we live in and the traditions we live by constitute the character of our country,” Rao said.

In a Raj Bhavan statement, he called for promoting patriotic fervor and carrying forward “our rich culture and tradition, develop a national outlook and commitment to attain excellence in all spheres to make our nation a global leader.” Palaniswami recalled the sacrifices of many freedom fighters.

He also recalled the AIADMK government’s various welfare measures for freedom fighters and their families, including hiking their pension. Besides, a number of memorials have been erected for freedom fighters in different parts of the state, he added.

He urged one and all to transcend differences relating to religion and caste and work towards creating a strong India. TNCC president Su Thirunavukkarasar and BJP state president Tamilisai Sounderrajan also extended their independence day greetings.

