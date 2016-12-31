Tamil Nadu Governor, Chief Minister extend New Year greetings

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (File Photo) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (File Photo)

Tamil Nadu Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao, Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala, DML Leader M K Stalin and other political leaders today greeted people on the eve of new year. “On the dawn of New Year, may we learn lessons from the past and plan for a progressive future to make our nation a global leader” Rao said. “Let us welcome the New Year with an open heart and mind and resolve to promote dedicated work culture and kinship to build a harmonious India”, he said, in a Raj Bhavan release.

Panneerselvam in his greetings recalled various schemes announced by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

“The government has been implementing various schemes for the welfare of the people. On the occasion of new year, let us unite and pledge ourselves to create a Tamil Nadu that is robust”, he said in a statement.

Sasikala, close confidante of Jayalalithaa who assumed office as AIADMK General Secretary today, said, “I pray God to bless the people of Tamil Nadu with good health and wealth. I wish the new year be a very special one to one and all”.

Wishing that 2017 would be an year of all round development for people of Tamil Nadu, Stalin said, “sufferings of last year be forgotten and let joy and happiness prosper on the occasion of new year”.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss and DMDK chief Vijayakant also extended their greetings.