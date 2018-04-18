Patted cheek as act of appreciation, says TN Governor in apology; journalist ‘not convinced’

The journalist on Twitter said, “Unprofessional behaviour – and completely uncalled for to touch a stranger without her consent, especially a woman.” (Source: Twitter) The journalist on Twitter said, “Unprofessional behaviour – and completely uncalled for to touch a stranger without her consent, especially a woman.” (Source: Twitter)

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is in the eye of a storm for patting the cheek of a woman journalist without her consent, tendered an apology to the journalist on Wednesday. Calling Purohit’s behaviour “unprofessional”, the journalist had on Twitter said, it was “completely uncalled for to touch a stranger without her consent, especially a woman”. She had also sent an email to the Governor voicing her discomfort.

Responding to her mail, the Governor issued an apology to her saying that he had patted her cheek considering her to be his “granddaughter”. “I considered that question to be a good one. Therefore, as an act of appreciation for the question you posed, I gave a pat on your cheek considering you to be like my granddaughter.” Expressing his regret over the incident, Purohit tendered an apology for hurting the sentiments of the journalist.

The woman journalist who works with an English magazine accepted the apology but stated that she was not convinced with his explanation. “I accept your apology, even though I am not convinced about your contention that you did it to appreciate a question I asked,” she wrote on Twitter.

Nearly 200 journalists have also written to the Governor, demanding an apology for “harassing” the reporter and an assurance that he will not violate the rights of journalists in the future. The Chennai Press Club in a statement also condemned the “unbecoming conduct” of the Governor during the press meet. Adding that other politicians may emulate his actions in future, the statement read, “Though you may claim take shelter that it was an innocuous gesture from an elderly man, the law says otherwise.”

The senior journalist, working in Chennai, had tweeted her ordeal saying Purohit decided to “patronisingly, and without consent, pat me on the cheek as a reply.” The incident happened at a press conference organised in Chennai last night by the Governor after his name was linked with a Tamil Nadu teacher who was arrested for allegedly asking students to perform sexual favours for a senior university official.

“Washed my face several times. Still not able to get rid of it. So agitated and angered Mr Governor Banwarilal Purohit. It might be an act of appreciation by you and grandfatherly attitude. But to me you are wrong.”

DMK Working President MK Stalin on Twitter called out Purohit for his actions. “It is not only unfortunate, but unbecoming of a person holding a constitutional post,” he tweeted. DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi tweeted “even if the intention is above suspicion, a person who holds a public office has to understand that there is a decorum to it and violating a woman journalist’s personal space does not reflect the dignity or the respect which should be shown to any human being.”

