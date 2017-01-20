Tamil Nadu government’s ordinance on Jallikattu out of question: Soli Sorabjee

Soli Sorabjee (File Photo) Soli Sorabjee (File Photo)

Tamil Nadu government’s announcement that it would issue an ordinance to ensure the conduct of Jallikattu sport on Friday drew a sharp reaction from eminent jurist Soli Sorabjee who said such a move could be constitutionally invalid. “The central government wants to consult the state government and sort it (the issue of Jallikattu) out. Very good. But to run an ordinance in these circumstances is out of the question. It will not be warranted at all,” the former Attorney General told some television channels.

Watch what else is making news:

He also said that an ordinance was issued when there were circumstances of “pressing nature” which required immediate action. “I don’t think an ordinance will be constitutionally valid also, but in any case let’s wait and see what happens,” he said. Sorabjee also discouraged the ongoing protests demanding lifting of ban on bull taming sport, saying the emotions cannot override the basic rule of law. “I think the leaders should appeal to the protesters. Emotions cannot override the basic principle of the rule of law, otherwise we are at the mercy of people who just get emotions in to it,” he said.

After discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and consultations with legal experts, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam announced this morning that the state government will amend a Central act on Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to allow conduct of Jallikattu in state with Centre’s backing.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Thursday had said the state government has the power to enact a law to treat Jallikattu as a traditional sport, but cautioned that animals should not be harmed or cruelly treated during such events. The Supreme Court had in May 2014 banned the sport saying “bulls cannot be used as performing animals” and had directed governments and Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) to take steps to prevent the infliction of unnecessary pain or suffering on animals saying all living creatures, including animals, have inherent dignity and a right to live peacefully and right to protect their well-being.

On January 8, 2016, the Centre had issued a notification lifting the ban on Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu with certain restrictions. The AWBI, People for Ethical Treatment of Animals India, a Bangalore-based NGO and others challenged the notification in the apex court, which has now reserved its verdict.