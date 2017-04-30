‘Tamil Nadu government’s affidavit on farmer’s issue self-contradictory’

TNCC Sunday said that the affidavit filed by the Tamil Nadu government on farmers’ issue in the Supreme Court was self-contradictory and could weaken the state’s demand to get funds from the Union Government. Speaking to reporters at Vedaranyam, TNCC President S Thirunavukkarasar said that the state government had released solatium to the families of 82 farmers a couple of weeks back. “Now they have filed an affidavit stating that the farmers did not die due to drought, but due to various other reasons, including illness and family issues.”

Such contradictory actions, statements and affidavits could significantly weaken the state’s demand to get funds from the Union Government. Instead, the government should not hesitate to reflect the reality in its affidavits, he said. On Apr 28, Tamil Nadu government had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, stating that a total of 30 farmers had committed suicide across the state in 2016-17 and it was taking appropriate measures to deal with the situation.

It said kin of 82 farmers, including the 30 who committed suicide, had been give Rs three lakh each as ex-gratia from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. It said as per reports compiled from information given by different Collectors, 52 of the listed 82 farmers had died of various other reasons, but not committed suicide.

Farmers from the state had organised protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital and had also resorted to various methods like wearing skulls round their necks to press for their demands of loan waiver and drought-relief package. They had called off their 41 day protest till 25 May after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy’s assurance that he will take up their demands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thirunavukkarasar said the Tamil Nadu government lacked strong leadership and alleged that the Union Government was refusing to release funds to the state to resolve farmers’ grievances. “Tamil Nadu government should fight hard and get funds from the Centre,” he said.

Alleging that BJP was trying to gain a backdoor entry into Tamil Nadu by playing various tricks with AIADMK and the state government, Thirunavukkarasar pointed out that BJP’s dream would never come true in Tamil Nadu. The ruling AIADMK is now divided into two factions, one headed by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and the other by his predecessor O Panneerselvam.

