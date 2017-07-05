Tamil Nadu government proposes new housing policy

The chief minister also announced construction of nearly 1.87 lakh houses under different schemes including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. (File/Photo) The chief minister also announced construction of nearly 1.87 lakh houses under different schemes including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. (File/Photo)

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday proposed a new housing policy that will include a series of changes like reducing the cost of construction. Making a suo motu statement in the state assembly, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said the government will formulate a housing and residential policy and its features would include bringing down cost of construction and ensuring adequate housing facilities for economically weaker sections, among others.

Other highlights of the policy include promoting standard urbanisation, ensuring provision of all basic amenities, developing infrastructure, amending master plans and development control rules and fixing time frames for building approval, among others, he said.

The chief minister also announced construction of nearly 1.87 lakh houses under different schemes including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

He also made announcements concerning the health and family welfare sector.

These included procuring necessary equipments for cancer treatment at government hospitals and medical colleges in Chennai, Madurai and Thanjavur, at an overall cost of Rs 64 crore.

