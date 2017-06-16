Tamil Nadu government plan to set up 10 Amma petrol bunks

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (File) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (File)

Tamil Nadu government on Friday proposed to set up 10 “Amma petrol bunks” in different parts of the state, in yet another effort at taking forward the Brand Amma initiative of ruling AIADMK all over the state. The government said it would join hands with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) for this scheme. “Keeping in mind people’s requirements, 10 petrol bunks will be set up at complexes owned by the Civil Supplies department,” Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Kamaraj informed the state Assembly.

The facilities would come up in Chennai, Salem and Madurai, among others, he said. The AIADMK government has already implemented, among others, Amma canteens, Amma Drinking water, Amma cement and Amma Salt. Late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is fondly addressed by her supporters as ‘Amma’ (Mother).

