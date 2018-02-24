Tamil Nadu got higher funds allocations, projects under NDA regime: PM Modi in Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the ‘Amma scooter scheme’ and handed over the keys and registration certificate copies to five women beneficiaries (Express Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the ‘Amma scooter scheme’ and handed over the keys and registration certificate copies to five women beneficiaries (Express Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a dig at the previous Congress regime and said Tamil Nadu got higher funds allocations and projects with huge investments under his National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. “When there was a Congress-led government at the Centre, Tamil Nadu had received Rs 81,000 crore under the 13th Finance Commission. After the NDA came to power, Tamil Nadu received Rs 1,80,000 crore under the 14th Finance Commission,” PM Modi said while addressing a gathering in Chennai.

According to him, Tamil Nadu got Rs 700 crore during 2016-17 and Rs 200 crore during 2017-18 under the rural housing scheme, while for urban housing, over Rs 6,000 crore has been given to the state.

Noting that around 9.5 lakh women in Tamil Nadu benefitted out of the Central government’s free cooking gas scheme, the prime minister said that over Rs 24,000 crore worth of projects are implemented by the central government in Tamil Nadu after BJP came to power at the centre. The Chennai Metro Rail project also got a sanction of Rs 3,700 crore, he said.

PM Modi launched the Tamil Nadu government’s subsidised scooter scheme called ‘Amma Two Wheeler Scheme’ for working women as a part of 70th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. He launched the scheme in presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy CM O Panneerselvam. Modi handed over the keys and registration certificate copies to five women beneficiaries.

The scheme with a 50 per cent subsidy or Rs 25,000 will be given to women whose annual income is less than Rs 2.5 lakh per annum on purchasing a scooter with less than 125 cubic capacity. The beneficiaries included women who worked in the private sector, an accountant, a salesperson and an assistant in a private store. A smiling Modi exchanged a few words with the beneficiaries while handing over the keys.

PM Narendra Modi addressing the gathering from the Kalaivanar Arangam auditorium in Chennai (Express Photo) PM Narendra Modi addressing the gathering from the Kalaivanar Arangam auditorium in Chennai (Express Photo)

Modi also stressed on women empowerment, saying, “When we empower women in a family, we empower the entire house-hold. When we help with a woman’s education, we ensure that the family is educated. When we facilitate her good health, we help keep the family healthy. When we secure her future, we secure future of the entire home.”

Modi also launched 70-lakh tree sapling planting drive to commemorate the 70th birth anniversary celebrations of late Jayalalithaa. “I am glad to be able to launch one of her dream projects – the Amma Two Wheeler Scheme. I am told that on Amma’s 70th birth anniversary, 70 lakh plants will be planted across Tamil Nadu. These initiatives will go a long way in the empowerment of women & protection of nature,” said PM Narendra Modi

The CM in his address said that Amma had implemented several schemes for the safety and well being of women, right from their birth to old age. Panneerselvam said this scheme too envisioned by the late leader, was for people’s welfare and development. He said this scheme too would be the forerunner for other state governments, like other previous initiatives. So far 3,36,103 women have applied under the scheme and scrutiny of such applications were under process, according to the ruling AIADMK.

He also urged Modi to take steps to set up the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee, as directed by the Supreme Court. He said 70 lakh saplings would be planted throughout the year and also thanked the Prime Minister for lauding the ancient language Tamil recently, saying, Prime Minister was “courageously leading India.” However, PM Modi avoided any reference to the strong demand from state parties for setting up of a Cauvery Management Board, as directed by the Supreme Court to which Chief Minister K. Palaniswami made a reference in his welcome address.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to stay at Raj Bhavan in Chennai later tonight and leave for neighbouring Puducherry tomorrow. The subsidised scooter scheme for working women is an electoral promise of late Jayalalithaa. During the 2016 Assembly election, she had promised 50 per cent subsidy for women to purchase two-wheelers. Last month, the state government increased the subsidy component under the scheme from Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. Earlier in the event, Palaniswami presented a memento, Panneerselvam a shawl welcoming Modi.

Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai, Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, Tamil Nadu Ministers, MLAs were among the participants. Palaniswami had announced in December last that scooters would be distributed to one lakh women at a subsidised rate on the occasion of Jayalalithaa’s 70th birth anniversary.

–with inputs from PTI and IANS

