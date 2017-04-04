Tamil Nadu: German tourist raped at Pattipula, probe on

Unnao SP Neha Pandey said Puttan wanted to ensure that the victim could not identify the accused. (Photo for representational purpose) Unnao SP Neha Pandey said Puttan wanted to ensure that the victim could not identify the accused. (Photo for representational purpose)

Multiple police teams have launched a probe into the alleged rape of a German tourist at Pattipulam, 8 km north of Mamallapuram near Chennai, on Sunday. According to a senior police officer at Mamallapuram all-women police station, the 24-year-old woman tourist was part of a five-member German group visiting India. “According to her statement, she was attacked while walking alone by a casuarina grove near the resort where she was staying,” the officer said.

The German group reached Mamallapuram on Saturday. On Sunday morning, while the others in the group proceeded for a sun bath, the victim reportedly went for a walk along the coastline, beyond the private beach of the resort. “We were told that she went far beyond the resort and dozed off. When she woke up, she was attacked by three men who dragged her to a secluded spot. We assume she was raped by one of these men,” the officer said.

The police have released a sketch of the main suspect. A search has been launched along the coastline for the accused.

