Tamil Nadu: G K Vasan seeks probe into cooperative banks issue

TMC President G K Vasan on Monday demanded a probe into alleged illegal conversion of scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes in cooperative banks in Tamil Nadu. Referring to the Income Tax department’s inspection of Central District Cooperative Banks, he said this had come as a shock to the people and the matter should be inquired by a committee of officials.

Talking to reporters, he said the Centre’s demonetisation had affected the small and tiny businesses badly. He also demanded that the Centre take steps to secure the release of fishermen and their boats now in Sri Lankan custody. Vasan wanted the state to be declared drought-hit and Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of farmers who allegedly ended their lives over crop failure. On Common Civil Code, he said the Musim community had reservations over this and the Centre should respect their sentiments.