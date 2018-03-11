Tamil Nadu: Around 30 people trapped in Theni forest fire, 20 rescued till now; rescue ops underway

The Southern Command is in touch with the Collector of Theni to assist in the rescue operations. (Source: ANI) The Southern Command is in touch with the Collector of Theni to assist in the rescue operations. (Source: ANI)

Around 30 people, including students, are trapped in a forest fire in Tamil Nadu’s Kurangani hills in Theni district on Sunday. According to latest reports, 20 have been rescued till now and at least five among the rescued have suffered serious burn injuries.

The Indian Air Force has been pressed into action to help in the evacuation process, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, adding that the Southern Command is in touch with the Collector of Theni to assist in the rescue operations. She was responding to a request from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami.

“Just now I have spoken to District Collector. He communicated that 10-15 students have been rescued. They are coming down from the hill. Operation continues,” Sitharaman said. Fire tenders and ambulances have been rushed to the spot. Follow Tamil Nadu fire LIVE UPDATES

“Action has been taken to safely rescue the fire victims in the Kurangani hills. I have ordered the Forest Minister to step up rescue operations,” CM K. Palaniswami wrote on Twitter. The rescued people are being treated at a primary health centre.

Theni Collector Pallavi with rescued students

Two air force choppers have been deployed in the area. Sources said rescue operations may be difficult in the night due to low visibility and tough terrain. Read in Malayalam

Police said the students from Coimbatore and Erode were taking training in Kurangai-Kozhuku Hill area when the fire suddenly broke out around noon. The fire department got information about the fire at around 3 pm, reported news agency IANS. “One of the trekking team members called 108 Ambulance Service and alerted about their situation. The ambulance service then called us,” the official said. Read in Tamil

