Coimbatore: Leopard which killed boy trapped

The leopard, which mauled to death a 4-year old boy a week ago in Valparai in the district, was trapped by the forest department, early on Wednesday. The boy was standing near his house around 7 p.m on February 8, after his mother gave him a wash and went to bring clothes and found missing.

The body of the boy, with severed head and bite marks on the neck was found lying about a kilometre from the house, and Forest department officials, after noticing pug marks, kept three traps around the Nadumalai Estate area, reports PTI.

Even as the officials were monitoring the movement of leopard through camera, the carnivore, aged about five years

in appearance, was found lying in the trap around 4.30 a.m on Wednesday, police said.

The locals have urged the officials to continue vigil, since they noticed movement of some more leopards in and

around the area, police added.

