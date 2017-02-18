Tamil Nadu floor test: House adjourned amid violent protest by DMK MLAs demanding secret ballot

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy (Reuters/Stringer photo) Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy (Reuters/Stringer photo)

The Tamil Nadu special Assembly session called to vote on the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister E Palaniswami on Saturday was adjourned till 1:oo pm after violent protest broke out in the House. There were reports of chairs being hurled at each other and table in front of Speaker P Dhanapala getting damaged in the ruckus.

The Opposition party members, including Congress and DMK along with O Panneerselvam section, have been demanding a secret ballot but the speaker rejected it. Mediapersons are not allowed to enter the Assembly premises and the extent of damage caused inside is yet unknown. An official got injured in the violence and was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

On Thursday, E Palaniswami was administered oath of office by Governor C Vidyasagar Rao after he submitted a letter claiming support of party legislators. Palaniswami, who belongs to Sasikala faction of AIADMK, was sworn-in as CM after she was convicted by Supreme Court in disproportionate assets case.

Meanwhile, O Panneerselvam also spoke in the Assembly and reiterated his demand of a secret ballot also asking for postponement of the session so that the MLAs ‘can go and ask the people about what they wanted’.

