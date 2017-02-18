Tamil Nadu floor test: We doubt the validity of trust vote, says O Panneerselvam

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. PTI Photo Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. PTI Photo

As the Edapaddi Palaniswami government won the trust vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Saturday amid high drama and bedlam, former chief minister O Panneerselvam said his faction still has time to prove and that in the end ‘dharma’ will only win. Speaking to reporters after the floor test, the former chief minister said: “Once we go back to our constituencies will get to know the truth, the voters have been betrayed by MLAs.” A seemingly distraught Panneerselvam questioned the validity of the floor test and said DMK MLAs kept repeating their request for three hours to save democracy. “Now in absence of all of us, vote was passed. We doubt its validity,” he said, adding “It won’t last long, Amma’s rule will be established.”

The Palaniswami government today won the confidence vote by a comfortable 122-11 margin. The vote was preceded by eviction of principal opposition DMK and walkout by its allies, which have 98 legislators in the 234-member House, in protest. Former Chief Minister Panneerselvam could muster only 11 votes, ending the prolonged stalemate triggered by his rebellion and by conviction of AIADMK chief V K Sasikala after being elected the Legislature Party leader.

Amid the chaos in the assembly, DMK’s working president MK Stalin alleged he was assaulted in the Assembly as she showed his torn shirt to reporters outside the assembly. Stalin immediately dashed off to the Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor and complain about the incidents. Tight security was in place outside the Assembly to prevent any untoward incident in the wake of the do or die battle for the pro-Sasikala government. Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal too claimed that even though he was manhandled and shirt was torn, he reconvened the House. “The House will function only according to rules,” he said

