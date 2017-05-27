Tamil Nadu: Five killed, 28 injured as van turns upside down

Source: Google Maps Source: Google Maps

Five persons, including two women, have been killed and 28 injured when their van turned upside down near Kothagiri in Nilgiris District, police said Saturday.

All of them were returning to their village in Vellore district after a sight-seeing trip to Udhagamandalam late last night when the van skidded off the road, dashed against a roadside wall and turned upside down resulting in the death of five persons, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Shankar (50), Mallika (69), Bhaskaran (45) Paneerselvam (43) and Saroja (44). The injured, including three children, have been admitted to the Government hospitals, police said.

