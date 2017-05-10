Tamil Nadu: Five held for sexually abusing differently-abled students

The students said they were not brave enough to reveal the ordeal all these years as the main accused in the case threatened them with dire consequences. (Representational Image) The students said they were not brave enough to reveal the ordeal all these years as the main accused in the case threatened them with dire consequences. (Representational Image)

The founder of a school for special children and four others were arrested on charges of sexually abusing some differently abled children for the last few years.

Fifty seven year-old Murugasamy, also the Correspondent of the residential special school for hearing and speech impaired children in Kothapalayam in the district, had sexually abused some girl students, police said.

The matter was brought to the notice of Karumathampatti police by two former students from Tirupur and Erode districts yesterday.

In their complaint, the students alleged that they were subjected to sexual abuse several times while studying in the school a few years ago, resulting in both becoming pregnant and being forced to abort in a private hospital in Pollachi in 2012.

The students said they were not brave enough to reveal the ordeal all these years as Murugasamy threatened them with dire consequences.

After investigation, Murugasamy, school supervisor Chithra Devi, warden Parimala, office assistant Revathi and her husband Babu were arrested.

Police are on the look out for another woman.

Those arrested were produced in the court today and remanded to custody.

