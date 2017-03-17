Tamil Nadu fishermen to resume fishing operations from tomorrow

Fishermen from this island and few other districts will resume fishing operations from tomorrow, after over a week-long stir to protest the killing of an Indian fisherman allegedly by the Sri Lankan Navy. A resolution to this effect was adopted at a meeting of Fishermen’s’ Associations here today, Rameswaram Fishermen’s Association President, S Emiret said.

The decision was taken keeping in mind the livelihood of the fishing community, he said. Fishermen of 13 districts including Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam had resolved to boycott fishing from March 6, to condemn the killing of 22-year-old Bridgo.

They staged demonstrations here demanding the Centre’s intervention in the matter.

