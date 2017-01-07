Tamil Nadu fisherman injured in attack by Sri Lankan Navy

A 34-year-old Tamil Nadu fisherman was injured when he was allegedly attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy for fishing in their territorial waters, on Saturday. The incident occurred when eight fishermen, who had ventured into the sea from Rameswaram, in two boats, were attacked by Lankan naval personnel with plastic pipes, while they were fishing off Neduntheevu, Rameswaram Fishermen Association President, P Sesuraja said.

While seven of them managed to flee in another boat, Deepak Raj sustained injuries and fell into the sea, he said. The naval men also rammed and damaged one of the mechanised boats, Sesuraja alleged. Raj was rescued by his colleagues and admitted to Ramanthapuram government hospital, Deputy Director of Fisheries Department, KT Gopinath said. A case has been registered, police said.

On January 4, ten tamil fishermen from Pudukottai district were arrested and their two boats impounded by the Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in the island nation waters.