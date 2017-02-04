Tamil Nadu: Fisherman drowns, 4 injured as boat capsizes off Cuddalore

The incident occurred near Pudukuppam in the district when the fishermen had gone fishing. (Source: Google maps) The incident occurred near Pudukuppam in the district when the fishermen had gone fishing. (Source: Google maps)

A 51-year-old fisherman drowned and four others were injured after their mechanised fishing boat capsized in rough seas off the coast here today, police said. The incident occurred near Pudukuppam in the district when the fishermen had gone fishing on Friday, they said.

The boat overturned in the sea and Arumugham drowned while four others suffered injuries and managed to swim to the shore.

The body is yet to be recovered, they said adding a search is on, police said. A case has been registered.