Tamil Nadu: First budget of Palaniswami govt on March 16

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister 'Edappadi' K Palaniswami along with ministers during the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday. PTI Photo

The first budget of the K Palaniswami government, which had last month won a trust vote in the Tamil Nadu assembly, will be presented on March 16. Speaker P Dhanapal has summoned the Legislative Assembly to meet at 10.30 AM on that day, an official release said.

“The Governor (Ch Vidyasagar Rao) has appointed 16th March 2017 as the date for presentation of the budget for the year 2017-2018,” it said.

Finance Minister D Jayakumar is scheduled to present the first budget of the Palaniswami government.

On February 18, the Palaniswami government had won the confidence vote in the assembly by a comfortable 122-11 margin after high drama and bedlam in the House.

The vote was preceded by eviction of principal opposition DMK and walkout by its allies, which have 98 legislators in the 234-member House, in protest.